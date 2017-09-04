Police officer knocked down by car while on patrol in Bradford

A police officer ended up in A&E after being hit by a car while carrying out a drug search in Bradford yesterday.

The officer, a member of Bradford West Neighbourhood Policing Team, was carrying out patrols Grantham Road at around 4.40pm yesterday when he was knocked down.

Sergeant Alex Artis said on Twitter that his colleague had been searching two cars when both drove at him, dragging him to the ground.

The officer was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary where medics diagnosed a suspected fracture to a bone in his wrist.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Two men, aged 27 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of assault

"The injured officer has since been released from hospital with a suspected broken wrist."