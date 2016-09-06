Police probe begins as two people found dead

The bodies of two people have been found in a house in a North East Lincolnshire village.

Police and paramedics were called shortly after 4am today to Bude Close, New Waltham, following reports of a possible death.

A 55-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were both found dead inside.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances of their deaths and at this stage it is too early to speculate. However, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths.”

A cordon has been put in place at the scene and a forensic examination is due to take place.

Police said the relatives of both families had been identified and were being offered support.