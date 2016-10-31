Police probe into racial abuse at Rotherham United vs Barnsley FC match

Police have identified a man they wanted to trace as part of an ongoing investigation into racial abuse at a football match in South Yorkshire.

The investigation was triggered by reports of a racially aggravated incident when Barnsley FC hosted Rotherham United this summer.

A police spokesman said: “On Saturday 27 August, Rotherham United played Barnsley FC at Oakwell Stadium.

“During the match, it is reported that individuals engaged in racially abusive behaviour towards players on the pitch. This caused distress to others at the match and the matter was referred to police for investigation in September.

“Despite extensive enquiries, the individuals involved have not been identified.”

Earlier today, investigating officers released a CCTV image of a man who could hold useful information.

The spokesman said he had now been identified thanks to calls from the public.