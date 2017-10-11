Police question man over Bradford business robberies.

A man is being questioned by police this morning over a series of armed robberies in West Yorkshire.

The 37-year-old was arrested yesterday morning from an address in Bradford and this morning a police spokesperson confirmed he was currently in custody while enquiries are continuing.

It follows three incidents in Bradford business premises where a man with a knife made demands for cash. No one was hurt in the incidents which happened in Bingley Road, North Parade and Leeds Road between September 30 and October 2, but a quantity of cash estimated at around a few hundred pounds, was taken.