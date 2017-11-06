Police release CCTV images after bike stolen outside York hotel

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace after a bike was stolen from outside a hotel in York.

The bike had been left on the racks in front of Travelodge in Eboracum Way at around 6.30am on Wednesday, October 25.

When the owner returned at 7am, the bike had been taken.

Police are keen to speak to the man captured in the CCTV images or anyone who could help identify the man.

Email Nikki.Jackson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Nikki Jackson.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12170191271 when passing on information.