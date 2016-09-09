Police release close-ups of hooded Leeds knife raiders

Detectives hunting the men behind a violent robbery in Leeds have released enhanced images of the suspects as they renew their appeal for information.

A 61-year-old woman was seriously injured during the “cowardly attack” at her home in Pudsey.

This man was with two others who got into the Pudsey house through the patio doors.

Three men entered the house in Mount Pleasant Road through the open patio doors and threatened her with a knife.

She was punched and kicked leaving her with fractures to both sides of her jaw, a fractured wrist and cuts to her arms.

Detective Sergeant Andy Farrell, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “This was a really cowardly attack that left the victim and her family badly traumatised and we urgently need to identify the men responsible.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries to trace them and now have CCTV images of the suspects.

Two of the three men kept their faces covered throughout the robbery in Pudsey.

“While two of the men are masked, the face of the third is visible and we would like to hear from anyone who thinks they know who that is.

“They are all wearing clothing with Adidas-style stripes which is another distinctive feature that could assist in identifying them as group when put together with the suspect’s face.”

The incident took place between 3pm and 3.30pm on Friday, August 19,

The men stole a large amount of Asian gold jewellery.

An image of the robbers who struck at Mount Pleasant Road in Pudsey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con 6587 Alex Daniels at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13160357773, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.