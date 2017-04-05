Police rescued fleeing burglary suspect from canal - he couldn't swim

POLICE rescued a burglary suspect who couldn't swim when he jumped in a canal after officers stopped a van in Selby area last night.

The man abandoned the van and ran off on foot after North Yorkshire Police roads policing group officers deployed a stinger to burst the van's tyres.

North Yorkshire Police roads policing group said in a tweet last night (Tues April 4) that the man then jumped in to a canal but couldn't swim and was rescued by officers.

Police tweeted about the incident as it unfolded.

Police said a car was stopped south of Selby in the early hours this morning. Police said the driver was disqualified, there was a person in the boot and the passenger was the man who had jumped in the canal last night.