Police say Bradford house fire was started deliberately

POLICE investigating an arson attack on an empty Bradford home are appealing for witnesses.

A fire broke out at the unoccupied house in Oaks Lane, Allerton, between 3am and 8am on Sunday, October 2.

It is believed to have started when a burning item was pushed through the letterbox.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the property.

A police spokesman today said the incident is being treated as arson.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the fire is asked to contact PC 4685 Moran at Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13160426743.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.