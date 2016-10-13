Police search for distinctive stolen car

Detectives are appealing for information about a distinctive vehicle that has been involved in a number of incidents.

West Yorkshire Police believe it was stolen from an address in Woodhouse Drive in Keighley between 11pm on Sunday evening and 7am on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 1pm, the vehicle was sighted at the scene of an burglary on Dorchester Road, in the Fixby area of Huddersfield.

The suspects attempted to gain entry to the property, however were disturbed by the burglar alarm. The alarm alerted an neighbour who took a photograph on his mobile phone of the vehicle and suspects.

The neighbour, a 35-year-old man, was then assaulted by the suspects who stamped on his face and his mobile phone.

Later on Tuesday, around 2pm, the vehicle was seen at the scene of a burglary in Thorneycroft Road in Keighley

Around 3.55pm on Tuesday, the same vehicle is captured on CCTV at a petrol station on Pellon Lane in Halifax, where the occupants of the vehicle made off without paying for fuel.

The suspects are described as three Asian males.

The vehicle stolen is a 3 door Ford Fiesta S Edition. It is black, with a red roof, red wing mirrors and red trim. The vehicle is bearing false registration plates and is believed to be BV64 MHN.

Det Con Victoria Catania of Kirklees CID said; “The car stolen on Monday is incredibly distinctive and would certainly stand out in most places, and I am certain that people will have remembered if they have seen it or its occupants who may have been acting suspiciously.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen this vehicle this week, who knows anything about any of the incidents mentioned, or who knows where the vehicle is now to get in contact. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Catania at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13160484614. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.