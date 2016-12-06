Police seek items stolen from a church

A set of body armour and brass goblets have been stolen from a church in Hull.

Humberside Police is now appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of the items that were taken from Holy Trinity Church in Hull overnight between Thursday December 1 and Friday December 2.

A spokesperson said that someone entered the underground crypt and took a replica set of knight’s body armour and five old brass goblets.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these distinctive items or those responsible call 101 quoting log 271 of 02/12/16 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.