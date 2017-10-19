Police seek public's help in tracing suspect after driver was attacked in Hull

Police investigating an assault on a driver in Hull have released an image of the man believed to be responsible.

The suspect was fighting with another man near Pearson Park on July 15, but is then alleged to have assaulted the driver when he tried to intervene.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "The suspect was involved in an altercation with another man at the junction of Princes Avenue and Queens Road around 4pm.

"A man driving a car stopped to intervene and was allegedly assaulted by the suspect. The motorist was taken to hospital with a serious eye injury."

Anyone with any information or who may know the suspect is asked to call 101, quoting log 437 of 15/07/17.