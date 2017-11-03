Police seek witnesses to stabbing in Leeds as teenager remains critically ill in hospital

A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital today after being stabbed in Leeds.

The 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries, including a significant wound to his abdomen, during an incident in Meanwood last night.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service shortly before 9.50pm last night as paramedics gave initial treatment to the victim at the scene.

He had sought help from staff at the McColl’s shop in Stainbeck Road after being attacked somewhere nearby.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and underwent emergency surgery overnight.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this attack.

“The victim has been very seriously injured and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“At this stage we believe the attack has probably occurred somewhere in the area between the address in Stonegate Approach and the McColl’s shop in Stainbeck Road where the victim went for help.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack itself or any other activity in the area, such as suspects fleeing the scene."

A large scene has been cordoned off around the McColl’s shop and a further scene is in place at the address in nearby Stonegate Approach.

Detectives are also questioning a 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault a short time after the stabbing was reported.

“While we have made an arrest, we have not yet been able to speak to the victim to get an account of what happened and we are keeping an open mind as to what has occurred and who has been involved," Det Insp Entwistle said.

“We still need as much information as possible from the public to assist the investigation and I would urge anyone who saw anything or who knows anything about the incident to contact us.

“There is currently a large scene in place in Stainbeck Road and we are working to reduce that as soon as we can. We appreciate this will be causing disruption to people in the area but we hope they will recognise the seriousness with which we have to treat an offence of this nature.

“We recognise that an incident like this will cause understandable concern to people in the community and we are liaising with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team who will be increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13170511700.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.