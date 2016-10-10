Police seize £30k, five cars and drugs as 44 arrested

More than £30,000 linked to crime, five cars and a number of weapons were seized after Humberside Police arrested 44 people.

The seizures and arrests were part of a two-week operation designed to tackled serious organised crime and drug dealing in the force area.

Officers carried out 24 warrants under the Misuse of Drug act during Operation Impact, which began on September 26.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Kirby, of Humberside Police, said: “The force is committed to tackling organised crime and through Operation Impact we have undoubtedly made a big difference in disrupting their offending and protecting communities.

“A large number of people arrested during the operation will now be charged on the back of this and we will be pursuing inquiries under the Proceeds of Crime Act. This will ensure those people living a lavish lifestyle funded by crime will have their assets seized, in a clear statement that crime does not pay.”

One of the highest values seizure was made at an address in Norwich Avenue, Grimsby, where police found more than £10,000, a gas powered hand gun, taser and knuckle duster.

A 28-year-old man was recalled to prison as a result, while three others were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying cannabis and released on police bail.

Drugs found during the various raids included heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines.

A large quantity of cocaine and Benzocaine was found at one address in Mendip Avenue, Scartho, where officers also seized £3,800 and a minibus.

Two men were charged with money laundering and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs as a result.

Det Chief Insp Kirby said: “It is vital that our communities feel supported in tackling drug dealing which magnate for associated crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Many of the warrants executed were as a result of calls or information from the public and it is vital that the public continue to support us by reporting those involved in drug dealing or organised crime – your call can help us make a difference and bring offenders to justice.

“Don’t assume someone else has reported them already, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”