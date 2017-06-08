Police seize 88 firearms during armed operations led by Yorkshire's organised crime unit

A haul of 59 firearms was recovered in Bradford when West Yorkshire Police joined four other forces for a major operation this week.

The weapons were among 88 firearms seized during arrests and searches carried out under the command of the the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime unit.

Officers from West Yorkshire, West Midlands, South Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside were involved in Tuesday's operation, which involved a number of armed police and resulted in four arrests.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply prohibited weapons when a car was stopped in Old Road, Bradford.

Searches were then made at a house and business premises in the city, leading to the recovery of the 59 firearms.

Two people, aged 45 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of possessing prohibited weapons and six handguns were recovered when a vehicle was stopped on the A38 in the West Midlands.

A further vehicle was stopped in Sheffield on Meadowhall Road, where a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a prohibited weapon and two handguns were recovered.

In addition to this, a vehicle was recovered in the Rochdale area and three handguns were seized.

All four men arrested have been released pending further enquiries.

WATCH: Dramatic moment armed police swoop on taxi near Meadowhall

