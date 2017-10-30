Police seize dozens of firework rockets from young people in Leeds park

Police have seized almost 60 firework rockets from young people in a Leeds park as Bonfire Night approaches.

The Leeds Inner North East team said around 58 rockets had been taken from a number of young people in Potternewton Park in north Leeds.

A spokesman said: "We have been working with our partners to tackle anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks in the Chapel Allerton and Chapeltown areas of Leeds recently.

"We appreciate and understand that this is a subject that local residents are concerned by.

"Rest assured, we are doing all we can to tackle this type of behaviour – especially over the trick-or-treat and bonfire night periods."

Police have been obtained details of the youths involved and intervention work is being carried out by the Leeds Anti-social Behaviour Team at Leeds City Council and local officers.

Anyone wishing to report concerns can contact the team via 101 or make an online report.