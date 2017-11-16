Police share safety advice after report of sexual assault in a Hull cemetery

Police have issued safety advice after a woman reported being sexually assault in a cemetery in Hull during the early hours.

Humberside Police said the assault was alleged to have taken place in the cemetery on Spring Bank West at around 2.30am this morning.

A spokesman said: "We are aware of previous incidents in the area, however we do not at this stage believe that this incident is linked to any other offences.

"We are continuing to gather evidence and are appealing for anyone with information that would help us with our enquiries to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 37 of 16/11/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The spokesman said the force did not want to alarm the local community but was some useful tips to help keep people safe when walking alone, especially as the nights draw in.

If urged all residents consider these safety tips when walking home at night:

- Avoid walking home alone at night, take a taxi, public transport or walk with a friend.

- Don’t wear headphones. Your ears are an important aid in sensing danger.

- Walk with confidence and purpose when you're out alone. Keep your head up and don't be afraid to make eye contact with those you pass. Walk at a steady pace and walk facing traffic to keep yourself visible. If you get lost, don't wander aimlessly. Keep your pace steady and head for the nearest shop or restaurant to ask for directions.

- Carry a Whistle. While many women already do this, don’t carry it on your keys or in your purse. When walking at night, carry it around your wrist or in your hand.

- Trust your gut instinct. When out alone at night, your instincts are your best friend. If you are worried someone is following you, turn around. Let the person know you're aware of their presence. Go to a nearby shop or restaurant, somewhere public and safe.

- Call us on 101 to report anyone acting suspiciously or 999 in an emergency.