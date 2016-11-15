Police step up patrols after girl, 15, raped in South Yorkshire woodland

High visibility South Yorkshire police patrols have been stepped up after reports of a sex attack on a schoolgirl in Rotherham.

Escalation of high profile policing comes as detectives probe report received on Monday morning of a 15-year-old girl being attacked in the town’s Canklow area.

An unknown man is reported to have allegedly raped the girl in wooded area off Rother View Road.

Described as approximately 40-years old, white with slight tan, he has spikey blonde hair and clean shaven face.

He is between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins tall and was reported to have been wearing black jogging bottoms, grey hooded jumper and black canvas lace-up shoes with white sole.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons said: “The girl is currently with her family and specially trained officers, who are providing support.

“Additional police patrols have been provided throughout the day and will continue into the evening, and the coming days, to provide a high visibility police presence to reassure the local community.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and officers are conducting various inquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident. However, I would urge anyone who may have been in the area between 8am and 9am this morning to please come forward.”

If you have any information contact 101 quoting incident number 216.