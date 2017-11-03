Police stinger stops car towing suspected stolen caravan in Leeds

Have your say

POLICE used a stinger device to stop a car towing a suspected stolen caravan in a Leeds village

North Yorkshire Police said the caravan was being towed by a car on false number plates which failed to stop for police near Sherburn in Elmet just after 9.30pm last night. (Thurs Nov 2)

Police said the suspected stolen caravan was only running on two wheels.

The car and caravan were stopped after a stinger spike strip was deployed near Selby and one person was arrested.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the caravan's owner.