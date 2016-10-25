Police taking action after reports of begging in grounds of Leeds hospital

EXTRA patrols are being carried out in and around a Leeds hospital after concerns were raised about begging.

Police said today that they had been made aware of visitors to St James’s Hospital being approached by people asking for money.

A number of the incidents appear to involve the same woman, who regularly asks people to help her pay for parking, food or travel to Leeds General Infirmary.

A message shared on social media by the Leeds Inner East Neighbourhood Policing Team about the increased patrols prompted a flurry of comments about the woman.

It was suggested that she sometimes claimed to be a patient who had come to the hospital without any money.

Sergeant Jon McNiff said: “We are aware of incidents where people have been approached for money, mainly by one particular woman.

“We are working closely with the hospital and the council to put in place a long-term solution to the issue.

“In the meantime, officers will be conducting additional patrols to reassure people and deter any further incidents.”