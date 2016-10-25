Police taking action after reports of begging in grounds of Leeds hospital

EXTRA patrols are being carried out in and around a Leeds hospital after concerns were raised about begging.
Police said today that they had been made aware of visitors to St James’s Hospital being approached by people asking for money.
A number of the incidents appear to involve the same woman, who regularly asks people to help her pay for parking, food or travel to Leeds General Infirmary.
A message shared on social media by the Leeds Inner East Neighbourhood Policing Team about the increased patrols prompted a flurry of comments about the woman.
It was suggested that she sometimes claimed to be a patient who had come to the hospital without any money.
Sergeant Jon McNiff said: “We are aware of incidents where people have been approached for money, mainly by one particular woman.
“We are working closely with the hospital and the council to put in place a long-term solution to the issue.
“In the meantime, officers will be conducting additional patrols to reassure people and deter any further incidents.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.