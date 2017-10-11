Police warn against bogus callers after pensioner is conned near Hull

A pensioner had a large amount of cash stolen from his house by men pretending to be calling about roof repairs.

Humberside Police is now investigating the burglary at Martin’s Road in Thorngumbald near Hull.

The 70 year-old owner of the house opened the door to two men who claimed that the roof needed repairing and let them in to discuss the work involved but once they had left he realised cash had been stolen.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm yesterday. The two men were driving a white van with ‘Care and Repair Roofing’ printed on the side.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the van in the area at the time to contact them by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 221 10/10/17.