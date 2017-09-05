Police warn public not to approach man wanted over burglary in Hull

Police have warned the public not to approach a man who is being hunted after an aggravated burglary in Hull.

Humberside Police today issued a picture of wanted man Michael Nicklin as they appealed for information on his whereabouts.

Mr Nicklin is believed to be in the Hull area.

A force spokesman said: "We would like your help to find Michael Nicklin. We need to speak to him in connected with an aggravated burglary on Melville Street in Hull on Saturday night."

Anyone who sees Mr Nicklin is advised not to approach him but to call police immediately on 101, quoting log 583 of 02/09/17.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and could result in the caller being able to claim a reward for information leading to an arrest.