Police warning after burglary spate in North Yorkshire

Police are warning residents in the Malton and Norton areas of North Yorkshire to be on their guard after a series of burglaries over the weekend.

North Yorkshire Police say that two properties in Burdale Close, Norton were targeted over the weekend, where offenders smashed conservatory windows and doors to gain entry in the houses. Items of jewellery were stolen along with other high value items.

It is believed the burglaries happened between 9.45am on Friday October 21 and 6.30pm on Sunday October 23.

A property in Chestnut Grove, Malton, was also targeted between 9am on Thursday October 20 and 1pm on Saturday October 22.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Nick Coning or email nick.coning@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.