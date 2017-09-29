Police warning after two women are conned by fraudsters in Bradford

Police are warning people to look after their bank details after two women fell victim to telephone fraudsters in West Yorkshire.

In one incident earlier this month a woman in her thirties was contacted by a man claiming to be a police officer, who asked for her bank card details and if he could take the card for analysis.

The woman provided her details and agreed to leave it outside her address to be picked up but later discovered £2,000 had been taken from her account.

Police are currently linking this to another incident reported this month, where a woman from Bradford transferred around £5,000 to an account after receiving a similar phone call.

PC Toni Hinnells, of Bradford District Police, said: "The police would never call to ask about a person’s bank details or to request a bank transfer.

"If you receive one of these calls put the phone down and contact your bank separately. They should be able to confirm if there are any issues with your account.”

Calls should also be reported to Action Fraud on 0300 1232040 or online at www.actionfraud.police.uk