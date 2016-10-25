Police were jealous of my lifestyle, claimed handcuffed Lotto rapist

A LOTTERY winning rapist claimed the police were jealous of his lifestyle after he was convicted of resisting arrest.

Iorworth Hoare, 64, now known as Edward Thomas, became aggressive after four police officers arrived at his house following an allegation of flashing, telling them: “I’m a multi-millionaire, I’m not going anywhere.”

Hoare, who was convicted of attempted rape in 1989, hit the headlines in 2004 after winning £7.2 million on the lottery while on weekend leave from prison. He was released in 2005 but remained on life licence.

The charges of flashing were previously dropped, but Bedlington Magistrates’ Court in Northumberland heard Hoare’s demeanour was “very aggressive” when officers arrived to take him into custody following the allegation.

After entering his house, a converted chapel in Broomley, Northumberland, he demanded to phone his solicitor.

Pc Sam Maughan told the court after they handcuffed one of his hands, Hoare moved across the room and had “clenched his right fist and was extremely tense”.

The officer said: “I explained the reason why I was there, and his words were: ‘I’m a multi-millionaire, I’m not going anywhere.’”

Hoare, who lives with his partner as well as ten cats and two tortoises, claimed “the police were jealous, I have a very good lifestyle”.

He was sentenced to one day in detention and told to pay £650 costs.

Four years ago, Shirley Woodman, a retired teacher who was attacked by Hoare in 1988 in Roundhay Park, Leeds, waived her anonymity after winning a landmark legal case against him, saying she felt the lottery win was “unjust”.

She was awarded compensation, which she donated to charity, and was later made an MBE.