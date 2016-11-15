Postcode lottery for Yorkshire police complaints is revealed

The police watchdog has warned of a ‘postcode lottery’ in the way forces around the country deal with complaints against their officers.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission says that while some police forces deal with some 70 per cent of complaints by way of local resolution, others carry out investigations into the same proportion.

We know that the police complaints system is over-complex and over-bureaucratic, and that is part of the reason for the inconsistencies between forces. IPCC chairwoman Dame Anne Owers

IPCC Chair Dame Anne Owers said: “It is very unlikely that the profile of cases among forces varies so widely; so this appears to be a postcode lottery.”

Neighbouring forces in Yorkshire saw wide disparities in the number of complaints received. West Yorkshire recorded an increase of 49 per cent and North Yorkshire saw a drop of 44 per cent, meaning the two forces had the biggest variation in the country.

West Yorkshire also saw a 45 per cent increase in the total number of appeals made by dissatisfied complainants, a total of 398.

Humberside Police recorded a two per cent increase in the number of complaints received, while South Yorkshire Police saw complaints fall by nine per cent in the same period.

Nationally, the number of complaints against police has dropped for the first time in three years, according to the watchdog.

There were 34,247 complaints made against forces in England and Wales in 2015/16, a drop of eight per cent on the previous year, which saw a record high, and the first decrease since 2012/13.

Three quarters of police forces recorded a fall. Police are expected to record complaints within 10 working days, and this was achieved in 88 per cent of cases, up from 80 per cent in 2014/15, watchdog the Independent Police Complaints Commission said.

Each complaint can contain a number of allegations - 64,428 were recorded in 2015/16, a rate of 276 per 1,000 employees.

Allegation rates varied between 122 per 1,000 up to 478 per 1,000 in different forces.

Despite the overall fall since 2012/13, when the definition of a complaint was broadened, the IPCC highlighted inconsistencies in the way that different forces deal with complaints.

While there were “significant falls” in some forces, others saw “considerable increases”.

IPCC chairwoman Dame Anne Owers said: “We know that the police complaints system is over-complex and over-bureaucratic, and that is part of the reason for the inconsistencies between forces.

“Forces can deal with complaints informally through local resolution, but if complaints are so serious that they could result in disciplinary action, they have to formally investigate them. Some forces choose local resolution in over 70 per cent of cases, others investigate over 70 per cent. It is very unlikely that the profile of cases among forces varies so widely, so this appears to be a postcode lottery.

“When complainants are dissatisfied with a local police investigation, they can appeal. Some of these appeals are dealt with by the force itself, others come to the IPCC. We have previously expressed concerns about forces marking their own homework.

“Overall, the IPCC is twice as likely to uphold an appeal as local forces. Ten forces never upheld an investigation appeal.”

The IPCC found that while forces upheld 19 per cent of appeals against their own complaints investigations, when appeals came to the watchdog 41 per cent were upheld.

On average it took 166 working days, around eight months, for forces to investigate an allegation locally, which was 19 days longer than in 2014/15. This varied between 105 days in Cheshire, to 399 in Cleveland.

Complaint cases were finalised within an average of 116 days, six days longer than in 2014/15.

The IPCC, which deals with all appeals against a force’s decision not to record a complaint, upheld 40 per cent of the appeals in 2015/16.

Proposals are in place under the Policing and Crime Bill that aim to simplify the complaints system and ensure that all appeals are either heard by the IPCC or by the area’s Police and Crime Commissioner.