Praise for brave police officers who saved man from freezing Sheffield reservoir

Two South Yorkshire police officers have been praised for their bravery after risking their lives to save a man from a freezing reservoir.

Pc Mike Smith and Pc Rebecca Worth are said to have showed “courage and selflessness” after saving a man’s life at Dam Flask, near Sheffield.

The joint effort and commitment of both Pc Smith and Pc Worth saved the man’s life and demonstrates the calibre of officers we have on the force. Louise Lambert, South Yorkshire Police

According to South Yorkshire Police, at around 8.10pm on November 6, a call was received from a member of the public expressing concerns for a man at Dam Flask.

The two police constables were dispatched to the area and began searching the footpaths and open water in a bid to locate the man.

After a short time searching with poor visibility, Pc Worth spotted the man, who was motionless in the reservoir. Pc Smith then entered the freezing water and pulled him to safety.

Once the man was safely back on dry land, the officers administered first aid while they waited for ambulance crews to arrive.

The man was then taken to hospital where he received treatment for hypothermia. He has since made a full recovery.

Acting Inspector Louise Lambert said: “The joint effort and commitment of both Pc Smith and Pc Worth saved the man’s life and demonstrates the calibre of officers we have on the force.

“PC Smith showed tremendous courage and gallantry, by putting his own life at risk and going above and beyond his duty, to save someone else.

“I’m extremely proud of both PC Smith and PC Worth and feel honoured to work amongst such dedicated officers.”