Prison ‘meltdown’: After an alleged murder, a riot and two escapes, officers down tools

Thousands of prison officers have stopped working in protest amid claims jails are “in meltdown”.

Court business was being affected by the action this morning, with defendants not being produced for hearings at the Old Bailey.

Prison officers have staged protests after the Prison Officers Association called a day of action after negotiations with the Government broke down.

The cases affected include the trial of MP Jo Cox’s alleged murderer, Thomas Mair, from Birstall in West Yorkshire. The jury in his trial has been sent home for the day.

Prison governors’ evidence to the Commons Justice Committee has also been cancelled.

In an action branded “unlawful” by the Ministry of Justice, the Prison Officers Association directed members to take part in a day of protest.

The demonstration, which began at midnight, comes after a string of high profile incidents at prisons, including an alleged murder, a riot and the escape of two inmates.

Steve Gillan, the POA’s general secretary, said as many as 10,000 staff will participate.

They will provide emergency cover for fires and medical incidents in order to protect prisoners’ well-being, he said.

Prison officers cannot strike by law - and Mr Gillan admitted the day of action will be “interpreted as a strike”.

Announcing the move, the union said: “The POA has consistently raised the volatile and dangerous state of prisons, as chronic staff shortages and impoverished regimes has resulted in staff no longer being safe, a lack of discipline and prisoners taking control of areas.”

It said the “continued surge in violence and unprecedented levels of suicide and acts of self harm”, coupled with the recent alleged murder and escapes “demonstrate that the service is in meltdown.”

Two prisoners - including a convicted attempted murderer - managed to escape from Pentonville prison, in north London, earlier this month - sparking a manhunt in which they were eventually recaptured.

Weeks earlier, inmate Jamal Mahmoud, 21, died after being stabbed at the jail on October 18 in an attack which left two others injured.

And on November 6, up to 200 prisoners went on a rampage in HMP Bedford.

The development comes only days after Justice Secretary Liz Truss unveiled her blueprint for prison reform including a recruitment drive to add 2,500 new officers to the frontline and “no fly zones” to stop drones dropping drugs and contraband into jails.

An MoJ spokesman said: “There is no justification for this action.

“We have been engaged in constructive talks with the POA over the last two weeks and have provided a comprehensive response to a range of health and safety concerns.

“The Government has announced an additional 2,500 frontline officers to help reduce violence in prisons.

“We have well-established contingencies in place to manage prisons and keep the public safe, but we are clear that this constitutes unlawful industrial action, and we will seek remedy in the courts.”

About 60 guards gathered in the car park within the gates of Pentonville.

Dave Todd, POA representative for London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex, said conditions in prisons were “volatile and dangerous”.

“We need to act to protect ourselves,” he said. “It has not come about quickly - it’s a build-up over probably years actually.

“It’s just unsafe. To me, prison officers taking this type of action speaks volumes for what’s happening inside.”

Mr Todd, who said he served with the Army in Northern Ireland in the early 90s, said he found prisons “really daunting” when he first started working in them.

“I served in Northern Ireland and I felt more vulnerable walking the landings in prisons than I did on the streets of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“There’s so many weapons within prisons, there’s so many prisoners out at once. They can slash, stab and kick, beat, take you hostage if they so wish.”

The appearance of a number of prison governors at the Commons justice committee on Tuesday morning was postponed due to the action.