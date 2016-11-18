Renewed appeal for last killer of Bradford PC Sharon Beshenivsky on anniversary of her death

Detectives have renewed an appeal to catch the last suspect involved in the murder of a West Yorkshire police officer on the anniversary of her death.

PC Sharon Beshenivsky was shot along with fellow officer PC Teresa Milburn when they were called to a robbery at a travel agents in Bradford in 2005.

Since then, three men have been jailed for her murder.

However, police say a fourth member of the group - Piran Dhitta Khan - allegedly fled to Pakistan following the attack and detectives have today renewed an appeal for his whereabouts.

Members of West Yorkshire Police will be attending her annual memorial service in Bradford city centre later today.

PC Milburn was also wounded during the shooting.

Det Supt Atkinson, said: "This investigation remains ongoing and will continue until everyone involved in PC Beshenivsky's murder has been brought to justice.

"Our efforts are continuing to trace Piran Dhitta Khan, who will now be 68.

"He is thought to be living in Pakistan and we are again appealing directly to the people of Pakistan, as well as those in West Yorkshire and across the country to come forward and provide information on his whereabouts."

A £20,000 reward is on offer for information leading to his capture and anyone who can assist the inquiry can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.