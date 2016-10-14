Retrial clears ‘overwhelmed’ ex-Sheffield United star Ched Evans of hotel rape

Ched Evans has said he is “overwhelmed with relief” after being acquitted of rape following a retrial.

The striker, 27, was originally convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman in a Premier Inn near Rhyl, North Wales, in May 2011.

Room 14 at the Premier Inn, near Rhyl, where footballer Ched Evans cheated on partner Natasha Massey with a teenager in 2011.

He served half of a five-year prison sentence before being released but there was a public outcry when he attempted to return to professional football.

Mr Evans joined League One club Chesterfield FC after the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction and ordered a retrial earlier this year.

A jury of seven women and five men found Mr Evans not guilty following three hours of deliberations after the eight-day trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Evans wept and hugged his fiancee Natasha Massey, who has stood by him throughout his ordeal, as he left the dock in court room five.

The couple stood together with supporters as Mr Evans’s solicitor Shaun Draycott read a statement outside court.

“In the early hours of 30th May 2011 an incident occurred in North Wales that was to change my life and the lives of others forever,” the statement said.

Footballer Ched Evans outside Cardiff Crown Court

“That incident did not involve the commission of a criminal offence and today I am overwhelmed with relief that the jury agreed.”

The statement added: “Whilst my innocence has now been established, I wish to make it clear that I wholeheartedly apologise to anyone who might have been affected by the events of the night in question.”

During the trial, jurors heard new evidence from two men who had sex with the complainant around May 2011.

In March this year, the striker’s lawyers told a new hearing before the Court of Appeal that the accounts had not been available at his trial and that undermined the safety of his conviction.

Both of the men gave account of the woman’s sexual preferences that were similar to the description Evans gave, supporting his assertion that she was consenting.

A complainant’s sexual history is not usually put before a jury in trials involving such offences.

But Evans’s legal team sought permission under Section 41 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act to question the complainant about the accounts.

Appeal judges Lady Justice Hallett, Mr Justice Flaux and Sir David Maddison allowed the appeal but ordered a retrial.

Lady Justice Hallett said: “It may well be a rare case in which it will be appropriate to indulge in this kind of forensic examination of sexual behaviour with others.

“In our judgement this is potentially such a rare case.”

During evidence, one of the men gave evidence that the complainant had “shocked him” while having sex while drunk.

He told the jury he first met the woman through Facebook and they had a “purely sexual” relationship.

Two days before the woman had sex with Mr Evans, she sent him a series of text messages while on a night out, including one stating: “I want to tear you apart”.

The man, who cannot be named, said: “She turned to me and said, ‘are you going to rip my clothes off?’.

“I was very shocked with the words - she was expecting sex to happen as soon as we got into the house.

“It was a bit of a shock as to how much more confident she was.”

A second man who had sex with the complainant said she had woken up the following morning claiming she could not remember what had happened.

“I was surprised because I did not think she was that drunk,” he said. “She seemed capable of making decisions.”

At the end of her summing up, High Court judge Mrs Justice Nicola Davies told the jury to consider the evidence of both men, who cannot be named.

“What significance, if any, is there in the evidence of the men?” she told the jury.

“The evidence given by each man is that he separately had a consensual sexual relationship with the complainant.

“There’s no evidence that either man was prompted by or has sought any monetary reward for the evidence and information which they have given.

“In each case the sex with the complainant took place around the time of the events of the Premier Inn.

“You may wish to consider the similarities of each man’s account of the sexual behaviour of the complainant by taking the lead, the positions she moved into and the word she used when she was having consensual sex with each of these men.

“You may wish to consider any similarities in the account which this defendant has given when he said he had consensual sex with her - an account which he gave from the outset to the police at a time when he was told by the police that the complainant said she remembered nothing of the encounter.”

Today’s dramatic conclusion comes at the end of a five-year fight by Evans to clear his name. This is how events in the case unfolded:

• May 30 2011 - Evans and his friend, footballer Clayton McDonald, have sex with a woman at a Premier Inn, near Rhyl, North Wales.

• May 31 - Evans, then a Sheffield United striker, and McDonald, who was playing for Port Vale, are both arrested. They are later charged.

• April 20 2012 - Evans is convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman and sentenced to five years in prison following a trial at Caernarfon Crown Court. Co-accused McDonald is found not guilty.

• May 30 - Evans, who has been capped 13 times by Wales, is released by Sheffield United at the end of the football season.

• November 6 - The Court of Appeal refuses him leave to appeal his conviction or reduce the length of his sentence.

• October 17 2014 - Evans is released from prison after serving half of his sentence.

• November 11 - Sheffield United faces a public backlash after saying it would let him train with them, an offer it later withdrew. TV presenter and club patron Charlie Webster quits and Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill demands her name be taken off the Bramall Lane stand in protest.

• January 8 2015 - Oldham Athletic pulls out of a deal to sign Evans following another public backlash.

• October 5 - Evans’s case is referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Case Review Commission on the basis of new information after a 10-month investigation.

• March 22 2016 - The appeal hearing is held at the High Court in London.

• April 21 - Evans wins appeal against conviction and is granted unconditional bail. The footballer faces a re-trial at Cardiff Crown Court before Mrs Justice Nicola Davies.

• May 27 - Evans pleads not guilty to a single charge of rape.

• June 20 - The footballer signs a one year contract with League One side Chesterfield FC.

• July 23 - He scores in his first game in four years during a 3-0 pre-season friendly win for his new club against Ilkeston.

• October 4 - Evans’s rape retrial begins at Cardiff Crown Court.

• October 14 - The footballer is cleared after a two-week retrial. The jury deliberated for three hours.