Robber armed with knife assaulted man in Hull street

A robber pulled a knife on a man in the street in Hull, before assaulting him when he refused to hand over his belongings.

The victim was approached by a man while he walking along The Boulevard at around 7.45pm on Monday.

The would-be robber produced a knife and demanded the victim's phone and money.

When the victim refused, the man assaulted him.

A Humberside Police spokesman today said: "The victim was left with minor bruises and grazes. Nothing was taken from him.

"We believe that a number of people were in the area at the time and may have seen what happened."

The offender has been described as white and tall, with a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing dirty, pyjama-like clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting log number 490 of 11/09/2017.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.