Robber jumped over counter at Halifax bookmakers

A ROBBER escaped with a till and its contents after targeting a Halifax bookmakers.

The man, who had his face partially covered, went into the bookmakers on Clare Road at around 5.50pm yesterday evening.

He jumped over the counter and pushed the female staff member out of the way.

After taking the till, he left in the direction of the town centre.

Detective Sergeant Damon Walker, of Calderdale CID, said: “Fortunately, the victim was not seriously injured. However, this has been a frightening experience for them.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in and around the area near Clare Road yesterday evening and who may have seen a man matching the description acting suspiciously, or running away from the scene to get in touch.”

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 9in tall.

He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up.

Contact Calderdale CID via 101, quoting 13160436874.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.