Robber pinned man to ground in Bradford while stealing his mobile phone

A man who fell over outside a shop in Bradford was pinned to the ground by a robber who stole his mobile phone.

Police today released details of the incident as they continue their hunt for the suspect.

The robbery took place outside a shop on Duckworth Lane in the Girlington area on November 29 between 7.15pm and 8.15pm.

The victim, who had fallen over, became aware that he was being pinned down and then had his mobile phone taken from his coat pocket by the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, who was 6ft and slim. He had a gaunt face with prominent cheek bones, was clean shaven and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a dark jacket, dark jeans and a black woolly hat and was carrying a duffle bag, which was tan coloured at the end.

Anyone with any information should contact PC 6705 Dyson at Bradford District CID via 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.