Robber punched victim then stole phone from his pocket

A robber punched a man then stole his mobile phone during a late night street assault.

The 34-year-old man was walking through Scunthorpe just after midnight yesterday when the robber came up behind him.

The robber punched him in the eye, reached into the victim’s pocket and stole an LG Spirit mobile.

The victim was left with swelling and bruising around his eye.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the robbery in Plymouth Road to come forward.

The suspect was a slim, white man and wore a green hooded top and dark trousers.

Contact Humberside Police via 101, referring to log 496 of September 11, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.