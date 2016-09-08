Robber snatched business takings as man walked to car

A robber snatched a bag containing business takings from a 69-year-old man as he walked to his car in Hull.

The man had collected the takings and walking along Walliker Street to his car when the suspect snatched the bag from his hand.

The unknown man ran off towards the footbridge at the end of the street.

Although the victim was not hurt, a large amount of coinage was stolen.

Police today appealed for information on the robbery, which took place at 1pm on Thursday,August 25.

The suspect is described as white, slim, between 5ft 10in and 5ft 11in, and aged in his late 20s to late 30s.

He had dark cropped hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt with logo with red in it. He also had tattoos on his arms.

Call Humberside Police on 101, quoting crime reference number DV/2210109/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.