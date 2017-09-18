Robbers armed with crowbars forced their way into Leeds supermarket

Robbers armed with crowbars forced their way into a supermarket in Leeds as staff prepared to opened up this morning.

Two men wearing balaclavas forced open a door to the Asda store in Holt Road, Holt Park, while it was still closed.

They threatened staff and stole a substantial amount of cash, before escaping with a third man who had acted as lookout.

The trio ran along a ginnel towards the High Farm pub and drove away in a white or light-coloured 4x4 vehicle.

Now detectives are appealing for information on the armed robbery, which was reported shortly before 6.15am.

Detective Inspector Susan MacLachlan, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the store staff but thankfully no-one was physically injured.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspects and would like to hear from anyone who saw them leaving the scene in this 4x4 vehicle.

“We would also like information about anyone seen acting suspiciously in the area in the lead up to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13170430959.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.