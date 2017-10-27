Robbers escaped with cash after demanding money from staff at Bradford bookmakers

Detectives have released descriptions of two men wanted after a robbery at a bookmakers in Bradford.

It happened at the shop in Norman Lane, Eccleshill, at around 9pm yesterday (Thursday) when the pair entered the shop and made demands for cash at the counter.

Police said a quantity of cash was handed over and the suspects left without using weapons or hurting anyone.

Both suspects are believed to be Asian and were said to be wearing white masks, which were possibly bandanas, partly covering their faces.

One man was described as being about 5ft 7in and slim, with short, dark hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey jacket.

He spoke with a local accent and is believed to be in his early to mid-twenties.

The second was described as being about 6ft and slim, with short, dark hair.

He was wearing a light coloured jacket and was believed to be of similar age to the first male.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area in the time leading up to or shortly after the robbery, or who may have information about these males is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170498910.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.