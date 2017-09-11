Robbers in Hull pinned elderly man to floor and stole his pension money

A man was attacked and robbed after withdrawing his pension from a cash machine in Hull.

The 77-year-old man had been to collect his pension from the cashpoint at Sainsbury's in Bricknell Avenue at around 5am on Thursday, September 7.

As he walked back home along Hartoft Road, two younger men approached him.

There was a brief argument then one of the men pinned the victim on the floor, while the other stole £200 from his pocket and walked off.

The victim was left shaken but with minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Alison Sweeting, from Humberside Police's Clough Road investigation team, said: "This is a particularly nasty and cowardly attack on an elderly gentleman who had just collected his pension money to pay for rent and food.

"The gentleman bravely tried to fend off the men but unfortunately was overpowered.

"We would like to speak with these two men in connection with this incident."

Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting log 66 of 07/09/2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.