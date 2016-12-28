Robbers threatened victim with knife on Halifax canal towpath

A man was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint on a canal towpath in Halifax last night.

Police today issued an appeal for information as they hunt two suspects in their twenties.

The incident happened at 7.45pm on the canal towpath between the Watermill public house and McDonalds in Salterhebble.

A spokesman said: "The victim was assaulted by two men and threatened with a knife before they made off in the direction of Siddal with his wallet and cash.

"The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident."

The two men being sought were wearing dark coloured clothing and spoke in a local accent.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13160755208.