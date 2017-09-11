Robbers throw Leeds woman to ground and steal her business takings outside shopping centre

A woman was thrown to the ground by robbers as she tried to deposit her business takings outside a Leeds shopping centre.

The victim, a 51-year-old woman, was attacked by three to four males outside the Penny Hill Centre, in Church Street, Hunslet, as she went to deposit the cash.

She was passing the Well Pharmacy when she was thrown to the ground by one of the group and the money taken, West Yorkshire Police.

The robbers were seen to run across the road and head towards the Church Street Surgery. They were all described as wearing dark clothes and balaclavas.

The attack occurred shortly before 5pm on Friday, August 25. West Yorkshire Police revealed details of the incident today as it appealed for information.

PC Richard Hodson, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “The victim received injuries as a result of this incident and was left very shocked and upset.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen these males in the area, either loitering in a bus shelter near to where the victim was attacked or running off towards the surgery afterwards.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC1837 Hodson at Elland Road on 0113 385 9394 or via 101 quoting crime number 13170392687 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.