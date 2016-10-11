Robbery victim remains in hospital after being attacked on Hull waste land

A man remains in hospital after being robbed in Hull by two men who followed him from a cash machine.

The 43-year-old victim suffered serious injuries when he was jumped on waste land between Argyle Street and the KC Stadium.

Police today said the man was attacked some time between 3am and 7am yesterday.

He had recently used a cash machine on Anlaby Road, close to the junction with Lonsdale Street.

The thieves escaped with £60 and a variety of prescription drugs belonging to the victim.

The first was described as white, around 5ft 9in and slim. He wore a brown jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and a balaclava.

The second was also white, slim and around 5ft 5in.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2220552.