Rotherham sex abuser may have had more victims, police say

AN 18-year-old man who has admitted “hideous” sex crimes against seven teenage girls in Rotherham may have had other victims, police said last night.

Corie Adams admitted a series of charges relating to girls aged between 12 and 14. The offences took place in the town between January last year and early this year.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons said: “Adams’ sexual offending is prolific and incredibly shocking. We were able to identify a number of his victims but there may well be more young girls out there yet to come forward.

“This is a truly despicable crime and I am pleased he is behind bars where he can cause no further harm to young girls in our town.”

Adams, formerly from Maltby, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court charged with 11 child sexual offences including two counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, four counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

The charges, which Adams admitted, related to two 13-year-olds and two 14-year-olds.

In previous court hearings Adams admitted four counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of rape and one count of grooming. These related to a further three girls, aged between 12 and 14.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Adams was charged following a joint operation by South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council.

Rotherham was shaken by the child sexual exploitation scandal which followed the revelations in the 2014 Jay Report that more than 1,400 children were subjected to rape, grooming and trafficking between 1997 and 2013.

A huge National Crime Agency investigation is ongoing into historical child sexual exploitation in the town over this period.