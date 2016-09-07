Scarborough man in court over break-in bid at Wayne Rooney’s mansion

A MAN from Scarborough has appeared in court charged with the attempted burglary of Wayne Rooney’s Cheshire mansion as the footballer played his testimonial match.

Robert McNamara, 24, stood in the dock at Cheshire Crown Court during a brief appearance on Wednesday.

The alarm at the Manchester United star’s £6 million property in Prestbury was reportedly triggered on the evening of Wednesday August 3 and police descended to conduct a full search of the area.

The Rooneys’ family home was targeted as the striker, his wife, Coleen, and their three sons, Kai, Klay and Kit, were at the charity tribute game at Old Trafford against his first club, Everton.

McNamara, of Newby Farm Crescent, Scalby, Scarborough, was bailed by Judge Nicholas Woodward for the preparation of medical reports, until a further hearing on October 27.