Search for stolen toy cars worth £2,000

Police are asking the public to be aware of any toy cars that might be for sale around the Hull area after 100 were stolen in a burglary.

The Matchbox model cars all boxed, an elephant skin black leather wallet, a small black safe, two sets of car keys and a driving licence were among the items taken from the commercial unit on Folland Way, Hedon Road, Hull.

However, one Matchbox car was left behind at the scene.

The cars, worth more than £2,000, are of sentimental value to the owner who is hoping that by releasing a picture showing the type of memorabilia stolen someone might recognise them and come forward.

The burglary is thought to have been over night on Friday and anyone with information is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 96 of 30/09/2016