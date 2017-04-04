Security guard robbed outside Hull bank - police release e-fit of suspect

POLICE investigating after a security guard was robbed outside a bank in Hull have released an e-fit image of a suspect.

Two men threatened a security guard befoire stealing his case during a robbery outside Barclays Bank on Ferriby Road, Hessle.

The two men drove off in in a red Renault Clio. The robbery happened at 1.20pm on Tuesday March 28, but police only released details today.

The suspect in the e-fit is described as white, around 6ft tall and of medium to well-built build. He was wearing a blue hooded top and jeans.

The second suspect is described as a medium-built white man, slightly smaller than the first suspect. He was wearing a dark hooded top.

Detectives investigating the incident are keen to speak to anyone who can assist in identifying the man, who witnessed the robbery or anyone who saw Renault Clio before or after to the incident.

Call Humberside Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 2260120.. Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.