Sentimental jewellery and charity money stolen

A woman returned home to find people in her house who then fled with sentimental jewellery and money which was to help her daughter fight a disease.

There were two people in the house at Barnstone Vale, Pinders Heath in Wakefield and another person waiting outside in a blue BMW which was used as a getaway car. They were all dressed in dark clothing.

West Yorkshire Police say that a significant amount of Asian jewellery and money was stolen during the burglary - both the jewellery and the money were in a safe and the money was from a fund raising charity for continuous therapy for her daughter who has a degenerative disease.

The incident happened on Monday 21 November at around 7.15pm.

Det Con Chris O’Brien, of Wakefield CID, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the home owner to return home and find two people in her house who then fled with a number of sentimental items.

“The money stolen from the safe was raised to go towards her daughter’s ongoing medical care - this is deeply upsetting for the family.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area, saw anyone matching the above descriptions or the blue BMW to come forward and contact myself via 101 quoting crime reference 13160699005.”