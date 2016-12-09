Shamed but not named: Sadistic Edlington brothers handed lifetime anonymity to protect their human rights

A JUDGE has granted indefinite anonymity to two brothers who were aged 10 and 11 when they tortured two young boys in South Yorkshire, in a case which shocked Britain.

The pair were sentenced to an indeterminate period in custody, with a minimum of five years, following the horrific incident in 2009 which became known as the Edlington Case, after the former pit village near Doncaster where it happened.

Edlington Recreation ground where the two brothers started their brutal attack on two boys

A court order made at the time granted them anonymity until they were both 18.

Edlington villagers speak out as sadistic brothers seek extended name ban to protect their human rights

As the younger of the two brothers approached his 18th birthday, lawyers acting for the pair sought a lifelong anonymity order, claiming that identifying them would breach various sections of the Human Rights Act.

And today High Court judge Sir Geoffrey Vos ruled that they should remain anonymous.

The wooded area near Edlington, where an attack on two children took place in April 2009.

In full: What the judge told sadistic Edlington brothers

The barrister representing the two brothers had asked the judge to grant anonymity.

Phillippa Kaufmann QC was instructed by staff from the Office of the Official Solicitor, which helps vulnerable people involved in court cases.

The order bars journalists from revealing the brothers’ original names or their new identities.

Sir Geoffrey said he was satisfied that the anonymity order was in the public interest.

He said he would outline his reasoning in writing at a later date.

No media organisation formally opposed the application - although a reporter raised arguments against barring journalists from revealing the brothers’ original names.

The brothers subjected two young boys to 90 minutes of ‘prolonged, sadistic violence’ in Edlington, in 2009.

Their victims, who were 10 and 11, were battered with bricks and branches, cut, stamped on, kicked, punched and throttled.

One of the boys had part of an old ceramic sink dropped onto his head.

They were released when the Parole Board deemed them “no longer a risk to the public”.

Pensioner Derek Wright, who went to the aid of the younger victim in 2009, said: “I still live that day now. I was a miner and I’ve seen people involved in accidents in the mines, but I’ve never seen anything like that, a child looking like that.”

“I couldn’t see him. All I could see was his little eyes and his mouth, but even his mouth was choked up with blood.

“He was just looking at me as if to say ‘Help me’, he was begging me.”

“I call them (the brothers) animals but animals take care of their young. They didn’t take care of anybody.”

“If people had seen what I’ve seen, they would know that nobody in their right mind could do that to another kid. They will never change.”

Mr Wright said he is still in contact with the boy he helped in his house seven years ago, and he added that he is now a ‘fine young man’.