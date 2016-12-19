She’s safe: Kate, 15, found after going missing on Leeds night out

A 15-year-old girl who went missing shortly after being spotted with an unidentified man in Leeds city centre on Friday night has been found safe and well.

Kate Hunter, from Wetherby, was reported missing at 12.25am in the early hours of Saturday after she failed to return home on Friday night from Leeds city centre.

Kate Hunter

Her sister appealed for information on Facebook, saying her family were “desperate” to find the teenager.

West Yorkshire Police checks on CCTV in the city centre traced her last known movements to McDonald’s, in Briggate, where she was seen with an unknown man.

The force released a statement this afternoon saying the teenager had been found safe and well after an appeal to find her was widely publicised online.

The statement said: “A man shown with with her in CCTV images has also been identified and we don’t require any further information with regard to him.

You’ve once again shown what a powerful tool social media can be in livetime police investigations to safeguard vulnerable people. Police statement

“We are very grateful to everyone who has assisted in sharing the appeal. You’ve once again shown what a powerful tool social media can be in livetime police investigations to safeguard vulnerable people.”