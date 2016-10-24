Sheffield axeman is cleared of murder bid on woman Pc he left with fractured skull and severed finger

A 35-year-old man who attacked a Sheffield policewoman with an axe, leaving her with a fractured skull and a finger hanging off, has been cleared of attempted murder.

But after deliberating for two-and-a-half hours, a jury at Sheffield Crown Court found Nathan Sumner guilty of an alternative charge of causing Pc Lisa Bates grievous bodily harm with intent.

FILE PICTURE - Nathan Sumner, 35, arrives at Sheffield Magistrates Court under heavy police guard on April 15 2016. A man accused of attempting to murder a Sheffield police officer with an axe will stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court today, October 12, 2016. Sumner, aged 35, of Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, is alleged to have carried out the attack on Pc Lisa Bates on Wednesday, April 13 this year.

The jury had heard how Pc Bates was attacked by Sumner after she and a colleague were called to a disturbance at his Sheffield flat on April 13.

The defendant was suffering from a psychotic episode at the time, the jury of six men and six women was told.

Judge Julian Goose QC said he wanted to hear more about Sumner’s current mental state before he is sentenced on December 2.

Sumner did not deny attacking Pc Bates, who was also left with an 8cm gash on the back of her head and a broken leg following the incident.

But Sumner’s lawyers told Sheffield Crown Court he did not intend to kill the officer, nor cause her really serious harm.

The jury heard how Pc Bates and her colleague Pc Mark Garrett were on duty in a marked police vehicle when they were called to Sumner’s maisonette in the Gleadless area of Sheffield by a neighbour.

Pc Bates told the court that Sumner shouted “aggressively” as he answered the door and attacked her colleague, punching him and pinning him against a wall.

She said she tried to pull him away but he was too strong so she used an incapacitating gas spray, which had no effect on the defendant but affected her colleague’s vision.

Pc Bates told the jury that Sumner reappeared with the axe shouting “Come on then, you f*****s” and she ran, breaking her leg as she jumped down a flight of stairs in an attempt to escape.

She said Sumner then attacked her. The officer told the jury: “He was hitting me from behind. I felt it was heavy and cold and I turned around with my hands up and he just kept hitting me with the axe.”

She continued: “I asked him to stop. I begged him to stop. When I was getting tired and couldn’t defend myself any more, I just said ‘please stop, I’m begging you’.”

Pc Bates described how the attack stopped and a man who lived in another maisonette, Simon Ellis, dragged her into his home.

The jury was shown video footage of Sumner’s arrest in a nearby Co-op store which shows police trying to subdue the defendant in the shop and then using a Taser on him.

David Brookes, defending, said it was agreed that his client was suffering from a psychotic episode at the time.

The defendant did not give evidence during the trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Sumner, 35, of Plowright Close, Sheffield, denied attempting to murder Pc Bates and the alternative count of causing her grievous bodily harm with intent.

He did admit causing the officer grievous bodily harm.

Following the verdicts, Judge Goose said that as well as updated psychiatric reports on Sumner he also wanted an up-to-date personal impact statement from Pc Bates, detailing the effects of her ordeal and how she is recovering.