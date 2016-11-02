Sheffield detectives release e-fit image after girl makes historic rape allegation

Police in Sheffield have released an e-fit image as part of the investigation into an historic allegation of rape against a 12-year-old girl.

The incident, which took place in September 2015, was reported to police last month.

The girl, who is now 13, went to police on October 2 and told officers about what had happened to her the previous year.

Detective Constable Gemma Crossland, the investigating officer, said that the incident is thought to have happened in an area close to Lees Hall Road, Meersbrook, overlooking a golf course.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing and I’d now like to ask for your help in tracing the man pictured in this e-fit image,” she said. “We believe he could hold vital information.

“If you recognise him, or know who he could be, please call us on 101. Similarly, if you know anything about the incident, please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1282 of 2 October 2016.