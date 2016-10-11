Sheffield man jailed for fraud offences

A Sheffield man who committed a string of fraud and theft offences totalling £31,000 was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Nathan Helliwell, 36, of Jeffrey Crescent, Deepcar, was found guilty after he deceived a long list of people, including a taxi-driver friend from whom he took £21,000, and the parents of a children’s football team, who paid him for a non-existent coaching course.

Helliwell also left a hotel without paying his £2,000 bill after claiming his home had been flooded, and ran up debts in his landlord’s name after opening a bank account and taking on a credit card without his knowledge.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Helliwell befriended a taxi driver in December 2013 who gave him money to launch a chauffeuring business partnership, which never materialised, before being duped into handing over money for a kitchen at his new home, which Helliwell falsely claimed he could purchase at cost.

In July 2014, after placing an advert online, a landlord agreed to rent Helliwell a room at his Sheffield home, shortly before going travelling around Europe.

On his return, he realised Helliwell had taken on his identity to defraud Santander Bank out of £780 and MBNA Credit out of £3,500.

And in August 2014 the defendant approached an acquaintance at Junior Foxes Football Club, Stocksbridge, falsely claiming to work for Sells Goalkeeping Gloves.

The club handed over £300 for equipment and five parents gave Helliwell around £80 each for fictitious goalkeeping coaching sessions.

In October 2014 a long-standing family friend helped Helliwell by renting a flat for him. His outgoings totalled £1875 and he was tricked into handing over £4,700 as a bridging loan to buy materials that Helliwell claimed he needed for a window repair business.

An investigation was launched and Helliwell was charged with 14 offences of fraud and theft, which he denied before a jury found him guilty.

He was sentenced last Friday.

South Yorkshire Police Constable Sue Fox, who worked with families affected by the case, said: “Helliwell’s deceitful actions have had a profound effect on many of his victims’ lives and they are delighted to see justice has been served.”